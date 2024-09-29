Reaction to controversial statement on semiconductor project: AAUA burns Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s effigy

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The central committee of All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has condemned the Congress leader-cum-Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s controversial criticism of semiconductor units in Assam as well as Gujarat.

In this connection the organization expressed strong resentment against him by burning his effigy in North Lakhimpur town on Saturday. Regarding the issue, AAUA president Dharmendra Deuri and general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa said, “The current industrialization initiative has paved the way for employment of the unemployed youths in Assam after a long time. Almost 30,000 unemployed youths of Assam will get employment through the semi-conductor project in Jagiroad. We have condemned his controversial statement he made regarding the semiconductor project of Assam yesterday.”

The AAUA president and the general secretary demanded that Priyank Kharge must apologize to the people of Assam for his statement. They also demanded the All India Congress Committee president and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to clarify their stand regarding Priyank Kharge’s statement. Notably, regarding the semiconductor projects of Assam and Gujarat, Priyank Kharge posted on his social media handle, “Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don’t have an ecosystem of skills there. They don’t have an ecosystem of research there. They don’t have an ecosystem of incubation. They don’t have a system of ecosystem of innovations…when 70% of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don’t understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair.”

