North Lakhimpur Municipal Board Mandates Assamese Language on All Signboards, Banners, and Posters

LAKHIMPUR: All business, commercial establishment and government and private sector offices located under the jurisdiction of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board must use the Assamese language in their signboards, banners and posters. The civic body has issued a directive in this regard.

Different organizations like Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad, Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti had staged protests at various times demanding the mandatory use of the Assamese language by the business, commercial establishments, government and private sector offices in their signboards, banners and posters and documents. They even painted black ink in the signboards in English or any other languages. But the demand was not fulfilled.

However, the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board has finally come forward by taking initiative in this regard. The Executive Officer of the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board has made it compulsory that all shops, business and commercial establishments, government, private offices under the municipal area must write their signboards in the Assamese language. They must comply with the order within next seven days.

