Record-Breaking Season Ends as Kaziranga National Park Shuts to Tourists from May 29

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, will officially be closed to tourists from May 29. Before this, on May 22, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Arun Bighnesh, issued a notification stating that the park would remain open to tourists until May 29 instead of the earlier scheduled date of May 26. It is noteworthy that the number of domestic and international tourists visiting the Kaziranga National Park during the current tourism season has broken all previous records.

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