8 wild buffaloes transferred from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to Kanha

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the bilateral agreement signed between the Forest Departments of Assam and Madhya Pradesh in April, four more wild buffaloes were sent on the morning of May 6 from the Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for reintroduction at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, on April 25, four wild buffaloes had already been sent from the Kohora Range of Kaziranga to Kanha Tiger Reserve. With this latest relocation, a total of 8 wild buffaloes have been transferred from Kaziranga National Park to Kanha Tiger Reserve.

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