Regional workshop on clinical trials held at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH) conducted a three-day regional capacity-building workshop on clinical trials from January 5 to 7, 2026. Organized by the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) in collaboration with NIMHANS, Bengaluru, the workshop aligned with the national mandate to strengthen research capacity across MRUs and MRHRUs. A five-member expert team from NIMHANS led by Professor Dr Sriganesh Kamath along with Professor Dr Jagadisha Thirthalli, Dr Ravindranadh Chowdary M, Dr Pracheth Raghuveer, and Dr Dhritiman Chakrabarty trained participants from Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat Medical College, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, and MRHRU Meghalaya. Professor Dr Dhirendra Nath Choudhury, Nodal Officer, MRU-TMCH, stressed the importance of sustained training, while Professor Dr Karuna Hazarika, Principal, TMCH, expressed gratitude to DHR for entrusting TMCH with advancing clinical trial readiness in the region. The workshop covered ethical principles, trial phases, study designs, Good Clinical Practice, informed consent procedures, regulatory frameworks, safety considerations, and introductory trial statistics. The expected outcome is enhancement of the region’s preparedness for ethically sound clinical trials by developing a trained research workforce and strengthening collaboration among participating institutions.

