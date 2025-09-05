Awareness programmes on Eye Donation Week by Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight, observed across India from August 25 to September 8 since 1985, the Department of Ophthalmology, Tezpur Medical College, organized a series of awareness activities this year. The programmes aimed to spread the message of eye donation among the public, students, and local communities.

The campaign began with a short awareness meeting at the college’s OPD complex, coordinated by postgraduate student Dr Swapnil Saurav Deka. At the inaugural session, Prof (Dr) Saurav Kumar Bhuyan, Head of the Ophthalmology Department, explained the importance of eye donation. This was followed by a street play performed by students of the 2022 MBBS batch, highlighting the theme of eye donation. Dr Jahanara Begum, Deputy Superintendent of Tezpur Medical College, also addressed the gathering.

On September 2, the team visited Chandranath Sharma Higher Secondary School, Tumuki, where over 150 students and teachers participated in an awareness session. Dr Swapnil Saurav Deka delivered a detailed talk, supported by Prof (Dr) Saurav Kumar Bhuyan and Associate Professor Dr Nripen Kumar Bora, who also shared their insights on eye donation.

On September 3, another public awareness programme was held near the college OPD, addressed by Dr Deka, Dr Bhuyan, and Dr Bora. Additionally, the department organized a drawing competition among medical students to promote the cause. According to an official release, the names of the winners will be announced on the concluding day of the Eye Donation Fortnight, i.e., September 8.

