Registration Opens for Assam's Khel Maharan 3.0, Goalpara Gears Up for Mega Sports Event

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Registration for the third edition of Khel Maharan 3.0, the state-wide sports initiative of the Assam Government, has begun, with the Goalpara district administration urging sportspersons to register and participate in the upcoming competitions. The district administration has also started preparations for the mega sporting event.

A meeting was held at the Office of the District Commissioner on Monday under the chairmanship of Goalpara District Development Commissioner Pranab Kumar Bora to expedite the registration process and ensure wider participation from the district. The third edition of Khel Maharan will be held from November 1, 2026, to February 10, 2027.

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