Assam Cabinet Approves Khel Maharan 3.0, Green Cess Policy and Welfare Measures

Guwahati: Today, Assam Cabinet approved a series of key decisions aimed at promoting sports, strengthening environmental conservation and extending welfare benefits to government employees, students and ex-servicemen.

A major decision was the approval of the third edition of Khel Maharan, which is scheduled to commence on 7th November. This year’s programme will include two separate categories — Khel Maharan for participants above 12 years of age and the newly introduced Shoishab Krida Samaroh for children below 12.

The junior sports initiative will focus on identifying 300 promising young athletes and providing them with structured training and access to modern sporting facilities. Competitions under the programme will be held across eight categories — athletics, yogasana, chess, boxing, aquathlon, football, volleyball and swimming.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Green Cess Policy, aimed at strengthening environmental sustainability and supporting ecological conservation efforts across the state.

In another significant administrative decision, the qualifying service period required for the promotion of Computer Operators to Junior Administrative Assistants in the Assam Secretariat has been reduced from four years to three. The Cabinet further approved provisions for age relaxation for ex-servicemen and cleared a welfare initiative to provide free bicycles to 9th standard students across Assam.

The decisions reflect the government’s focus on sports development, environmental protection, employee welfare and support for students and ex-servicemen.