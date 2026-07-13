Remembering Bakul Chandra Sarma: A Strict Teacher, Selfless Social Worker and Guiding Light for Generations

Death is inevitable, but the loss of some people leaves a void that is deeply felt. One such person was my beloved teacher and guide, Bakul Chandra Sarma Sir.

Born in Bebejia, Sir dedicated his entire life to education and society. He began his teaching career in 1975 at Dhing KB Higher Secondary School as a Sanskrit teacher and later became widely respected as an English teacher. He served as the Principal of Dhing KB HS School from 2011 to 2013, and was also associated with Dhing College, Jagannath Temple, and the historic Ratnabhavan Bihu Committee in various leadership roles.

A strict yet caring teacher, a committed social worker, and a man of strong principles, Sir inspired countless students through his discipline, knowledge, and selfless service. Even after personal loss, he continued to devote himself to public welfare with remarkable strength.

Sir left for his heavenly abode on July 3, 2026. Though he is no more with us, his ideals, teachings, and contributions to education and society will continue to guide us forever. On this sacred day, we offer our heartfelt tribute and pray for the eternal peace of his soul.

– Dr Mriganka Saikia,

Principal, Gopinath Dev Goswami

Commerce College, Nagaon

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