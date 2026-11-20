Tarani Saikia, a retired teacher and social worker from Natelia village, situated near the historic Nagsankar area under the Naduar Legislative Assembly Constituency, was born on January 1, 1949. His parents were Nalia Koch and Bihali Koch.

He began his teaching career at Sipariya High School. Subsequently, in 1974, he secured a permanent appointment at Bagariati Primary School, from where he retired in 2008. Throughout his long teaching career, Saikia dedicated himself to spreading the light of education and played a significant role in shaping the lives of countless students, helping them establish themselves in their respective fields.

Alongside teaching, Saikia was actively engaged in agriculture. Through his dedication and commitment to farming, he set an inspiring example for the people of the locality. He was also widely known and respected in the area as a successful cattle rearer. Social service was another important aspect of his life. He was closely associated with the All Nagsankar Mukali Bihu celebration and served as its vice-president. He also served with dedication as the former president of the South Sootea Centre of the Primary Teachers' Association and as the president of the Teachers' Fund Bank of the South Sootea Primary Teachers' Centre.

Besides these responsibilities, he served as the former president of the Natelia Primary Unit under the Nagsankar Regional Committee of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. He also held the post of president of the Nagsankar Primary Health Centre management committee and the Nagsankar High School Management and Development Committee. His active involvement in various social and educational institutions reflected his deep commitment to the welfare and development of society.

This dedicated educationist and social worker breathed his last on November 10. At the time of his demise, he left behind his wife, two highly educated sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren.

On the occasion of his Adya Shradha ceremony on November 20, heartfelt homage is paid to the departed soul, along with sincere condolences to the bereaved family members.

Anjan Baskota