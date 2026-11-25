A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh’s noted singer, music arranger, cultural organiser, and journalist associated with Doordarshan Kendra, Chandan Pathak, passed away on Tuesday at 58, following a cardiac arrest at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

Pathak was actively associated with various cultural and social organisations in Dibrugarh and made significant contributions to the cultural, social, and organisational spheres of the region. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the cultural fraternity of Dibrugarh.

Expressing profound grief over his demise, the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) paid tribute to the veteran artiste and recalled his valuable contributions to the cultural world. The Dibrugarh Press Club, Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, IPTA, and several other organisations and institutions have also expressed deep sorrow over his demise and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.