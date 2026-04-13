Renowned Make-Up Artist and Cultural Worker Bijoy Kanti Dhar Passes Away in Bokakhat

Bijoy Kanti Dhar, a respected cultural worker and widely admired make-up artist from the Kuruwabahi area under Bokakhat subdivision, passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness.

He had been undergoing treatment for an extended period before breathing his last.

Dhar was closely associated with several social and cultural organisations in the Kuruwabahi region and was widely recognised for his exceptional skills as a make-up artist.

His contributions to the local cultural fabric made him a familiar and respected figure across the area.

As news of his passing spread, a deep sense of grief took hold across the Kuruwabahi locality.

Various organisations and individuals have come forward to express their heartfelt condolences and extended their sympathies to his bereaved family.

Also Read: Mangaldai: Nonagenarian Assam Agitation activist Bokuli Bala passes away