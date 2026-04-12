Mangaldai: Nonagenarian Assam Agitation activist Bokuli Bala passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Bokuli Bala Bordoloi, a pious nonagenarian lady from Darrang district and an ardent activist of the six-year-long Assam Agitation, breathed her last on Saturday at around 2:30 pm at her residence at Swahid Anil Kumar Bora Path, Bhebarghat. She had been suffering from prolonged age-related ailments for quite some time.

She was the wife of the eminent Licentiate Medical Practitioner (LMP) of yesteryears in Darrang, Late Dr Rewati Mohan Bordoloi. After her husband’s demise many years ago, she endured further tragedies — losing her eldest son a few years back, and later suffering the heartbreaking loss of her second son and daughter-in-law in a road accident in Darjeeling. In January this year, she lost yet another son, Deepak Bordoloi alias Dizoo, a former AASU activist during the Assam Agitation.

Bokuli Bala Bordoloi is survived by her three sons, including eminent sports organizer, social activist, and Chairman of the Mangaldai Development Authority, Pratap Bordoloi.

The news of her demise has been deeply mourned by several prominent personalities and organizations, including State BJP President and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, and others.

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