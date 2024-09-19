Renowned Radio Artiste and Musician Digen Mahanta Passes Away in Guwahati

NAGAON: Noted radio artiste, Silpi pensioner of the State government and music composer as well as playback singer Digen Mahanta breathed his last at a flat in Guwahati on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at a Guwahati based government hospital for over months after he was detected with a critical disease. He was 75. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives.

He was born in 1949 at Tezpur Baroholiya to a noted musically rich family of the state and his father Harendra Nath Mahanta was the Xatradhikar of Gozola Xatra of Jajori in Nagaon district here. He was the younger brother of the popular Assamese singer Lt Khagen Mahanta. He cleared his four years degree course in commerce stream in 1974 after clearing class 12 board exam from Dawson HS and Multi Purpose School in 1969.

His milestone in musical career was initiated when he recorded three popular songs including ‘O Sarator Xewali’ and ‘Botah Lagi Isaat Bisaat’ in Kolkata under production of HMV in 1977. Mahanta became radio artiste in 1978 by clearing audition conducted by All India Radio and Doordarshan, Guwahati. Mahanta along with his wife Pragati Mahanta became a very popular pair of artistes in the state in 80’s and 90’s decades. In addition to his musical albums or cassettes, Digen Mahanta also extended his musical contribution to several Assamese feature films like Meghamukti, Moinajaan, etc as a playback singer.

