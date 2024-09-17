Tezpur's Gangotri Goswami Remembered: Family Honors Her Legacy with Financial Aid to Children's Home

Tezpur: Gangotri Goswami, a girl of immense intellect and versatile talent, excelled in various academic fields. Alongside her academic brilliance, she showcased her skills in quizzes, debates, speech contests, drawing competitions, and music at both state and national levels. This earned her the love and admiration of the people of Tezpur. Gangotri, the eldest daughter of Gokul Goswami and Bhagwati Goswami of Basantipur, Tezpur, was fondly known as Chumu by everyone.

However, on the early morning of December 16, 2016, the beloved Chumu was tragically taken away in a fatal road accident in Nagaon. Her untimely departure left everyone who knew her in deep sorrow and mourning. Since then, her family has been organizing various positive activities on her birthday. In previous years, they also presented the “Gangotri Goswami Memorial Merit Award” to financially disadvantaged yet talented young female students of the state. This year, however, due to some technical difficulties, the award could not be presented. Instead, a special event was held at Nabaprabhat Ashram in Tezpur to mark Gangotri’s birthday. In the presence of a few prominent citizens, an emotional ceremony was held where financial aid was provided to the children home in Gangotri’s memory. Additionally, essential items were formally presented to each of the residents of the children home. Wiping away her tears, Bhagwati Goswami, Gangotri’s mother, spoke about Gangotri and the event, aiming to inspire the children in attendance. The guests, along with around 20 resident children, were left speechless at that moment. Following this, some financial aid was presented in memory of Gangotri to the head of Nabaprabhat, Trishnamoni Laskar Saikia. Gangotri’s father, Gokul Goswami, Gangotri’s sister, and other guests including Pankaj Baruah, president of “Akonir Xahitya Xabha,” and photo journalist Samir Kar handed over gift bags with essential items to the children.

Pankaj Baruah praised the family’s efforts to keep Gangotri memory alive, calling it an exemplary step. He remarked that Gangotri, despite her short life, will remain in people’s hearts for ages due to her remarkable achievements and her empathy for the less fortunate.

