Sivasagar social worker Saurav Bhagawati lauded for selfless service

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Deeply connected to the social life of Sivasagar, young social worker Saurav Bhagawati, a resident of Sivasagar town, has been rendering selfless service for several years. Known for his quiet dedication, Bhagawati currently serves as Secretary of the Greater Sivasagar Nagarik Samaj, carrying out his responsibilities with sincerity and commitment.

Actively associated with organizations such as Sivasagar Rajhans Club, Rangpur Xahitya Xabha and Bridge Association, he has remained closely involved in community activities. At the same time, he has been organizing various sports competitions for differently-abled youths, consistently working to encourage and uplift them.

Bhagawati has also played a crucial role in ensuring the well-planned and smooth conduct of Durga Puja celebrations organized by various puja committees in Sivasagar.

He has been carrying out most of the works using his own resources. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his relentless efforts in supplying food and essential items to people in various quarantine centres across Sivasagar earned him wide appreciation. Through the government’s Mission Basundhara scheme, Bhagawati has also stood by landless and economically weaker families, helping them with documentation and ensuring they receive land pattas without any hassle.

Since 2014, he has been tirelessly working for the welfare of persons with disabilities. More than 15,000 differently-abled individuals in Assam have benefitted from his initiatives, which include facilitating the supply of wheelchairs, walking sticks, tricycles, hearing aids, walkers, crutches, educational support for visually-impaired children, and exercise equipment for those with neurological conditions.

In recognition of his contributions, the then Governor of Nagaland, PB Acharya, invited him in 2017 and conferred upon him the title ‘Hindi Ratna.’ Now, this young man from a modest family has become a dependable helping hand for many residents of Sivasagar.

