Leelakanta Deb Mahanta, a renowned Vaishnava scholar and patron of Sattriya culture, passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on November 19 at 8 pm at the age of 97. Born on January 7, 1930, he had been undergoing treatment for a week following a heart attack.

Mahanta was the Xatradhikar of New Bhogbari Shree Shree Dighali Satra and was associated with the Asom Satra Mahasabha. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to propagating the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, as well as Sankari literature, Ankiya Bhaona and Sattriya culture. He received several awards in recognition of his contributions to the cultural and spiritual life of Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

The Asom Satra Mahasabha expressed profound grief over his demise. Its president Jitendra Nath Pradhan, working president Bhabananda Goswami and secretary general Kusum Kumar Mahanta described him as a distinguished scholar of Brajavali, neo-Vaishnavism and Sattriya culture. They said his contributions to Sattriya dance, music, songs and Bhaona would remain memorable, adding that his death had left an irreplaceable void in Assam's spiritual and cultural sphere.

His mortal remains were taken in a procession through different parts of Nagaon and Morigaon districts on Friday morning. Thousands of devotees, Vaishnavas, local residents and admirers participated, offering prayers and paying their last respects amid traditional devotional songs, khol-taal and Harinam. His last rites were performed in the afternoon with full religious rituals and dignity in the presence of thousands of people.

He is survived by his wife Hemlata Mahanta, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren. Several social and cultural organisations have expressed condolences over his demise.