Repeat offender loan shark held in Nagaon; Seized vehicle recovered

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A loan shark, identified as Imran Hussian alias Iran, has been terrorizing people in Nagaon by charging exorbitant interest rates and seizing vehicles. According to reports, Iran had lent Rs 5.52 lakh to a person named Kazi Masood at 15% interest rate. When Masood failed to repay the loan on time, Iran seized his XUV vehicle.

Masood then filed a complaint at Nagaon Sadar police station following which Iran was arrested. The police have also recovered the seized vehicle and are investigating the matter.

This is not the first time that Iran has been involved in such activities. He was previously arrested and sent to jail by the Nagaon police for similar offences.

