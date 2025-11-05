Reports of NSCN interfering in Panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As the days of the Panchayat election in Arunachal Pradesh draw near, the NSCN has once again begun interfering in the election process.

Intelligence agencies have reportedly got hold of a document in which the outfit has issued a 'directive' to the villagers under Wakka, Pongchau, Khakam, and Longchan circles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh not to field candidates from any other party other than 'the ruling government and party.'

The diktat issued by self-styled Major General Shahkoi also states that if anyone violates the diktat, 'strong action will be initiated against him/them' and a 'fine' of Rs 20 lakh imposed.

The diktat has created a stir in the region and the Congress has even taken up the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik requesting his intervention in this regard in order to ensure free and fair elections.

Interference from militant outfits from outside the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts (TCL region) is not a new thing. There have been lots of instances in the past when militants from outside the TCL region had directly got involved in the election process of Arunachal Pradesh.

This had also led to bloodshed with the assassination of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 of his family members and associates in May 2019 being the most gruesome of them all.

