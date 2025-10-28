Assam: Former NSCN Member and ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders to Tinsukia Police

Tinsukia: On October 28, SS Corporal Samiran Chetia, also known as Prabin Asom, an active member of the outlawed terrorist group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), turned himself up to the Tinsukia police. Sources claim that it was a joint effort of the Tinsukia Police and Security personnel to conduct the operation.

After receiving specific intelligence regarding the cadre’s presence in the area, the police force was prompt to act upon it. Chetia voluntarily surrendered as a result of the operation without engaging in any gunfire.

Chetia was a resident of Jagun in the Tinsukia district. He joined the ULFA (I) in the year 2022, which came to light after a preliminary investigation. He apparently belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) before joining the banned group.

According to the security sources, the surrender represents another victory in the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in Upper Assam. Several militants have recently given up their weapons as a result of the increased operations.

As per the police officials, Chetia’s surrender is anticipated to provide vital information about the group's present network and movement along the Assam-Arunachal border. Additional questioning and debriefing are currently ongoing.