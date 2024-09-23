Reserve Bank of India organizes financial awareness meeting at CKB College

GAURISAGAR: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized a financial awareness meeting at CKB College, Teok, on Saturday in collaboration with the Crisil Foundation. In the meeting, Susmita Phukan, Regional Director, RBI, RBI Guwahati, DGM Alok Ranjan Ranaraho, Manager Rajdeep Borgohain, Jyostna Bhujal, Lead District Manager (LDM), Rector of the College Professor Yasmina Khan, and Directors of Banks were present.

Coordinator of Kaliapani Development Block, Gagon Baruah, anchored the meeting on behalf of the Crisil Foundation. Addressing the student community, the officials of the RBI spoke about various schemes and explained how to proceed with caution in the financial sector. With a view to raising financial awareness among the students of the college, a quiz competition was organized. In the meeting, prizes were distributed to the successful winners. In the meeting, as many as three students participated and exchanged views with the RBI officials. In the meeting, CRISIL Foundation Area Manager Pradyut Pran Borpujari, Assistant Area Manager Pabitra Bora, Centre Manager Pallab Hazarika, and Moni Kongkana Das were present.

