Dibrugarh University NSS Unit Hosts 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' Awareness Programme at Borpather Girls' High School

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh University NSS PG Unit, under the initiative of the NSS volunteers of the Department of Life Sciences, organized an awareness programme on the theme “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi” as a part of the ongoing 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, 2024, on Saturday at the Borpather Girls’ High School in Dibrugarh. The programme aimed at educating the students about the importance of healthy eating habits and a balanced diet for the body and mind of young children.

75 students, along with the principal of the school, Mousumi Deuri, and six teachers, were present at the event.

As a part of the programme, an interactive session with the students was held. Assistant Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University, Dr. Minakshi Puzari, was invited as the guest speaker. She delivered an informative talk on the topic “The link between nutritious food and better academic performance.”

Following this, the assistant professor at the Centre for Management Studies as well as the assistant programme coordinator of the DU NSS PG Unit, Dr. Himadri Barman, interacted with the participating students.

