Residents allege poor-quality construction on Soibari–Bakola rail gate road

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Local residents have alleged that the construction of the 50-meter Soibari-Bakola rail gate road that connects the northern part of Jamugurihat to the NH-15 is of low quality. It is to be mentioned here that the rail gate road is an alternate road to that of Soibari-Itakhola road which later joins it. Laden trucks, private vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, and e-rickshaws ply over this road. The local residents alleged that the contractor had not excavated the old road before starting the construction work. A good number of local residents came up to the construction site and demanded work as per DPR (Detailed Project Report) and departmental guidelines. They further appealed to the railway department to look into the construction work of the busy road.

