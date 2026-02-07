Residents of Jengonikotia protest against Yunus Tamuli’s social media remarks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Strong resentment has surfaced in the historic Jengonikotia area of Sivasagar against Yunus Tamuli, who allegedly issued a warning on social media stating that he would bring and provide shelter to 'Miya' people in the locality. The remarks triggered widespread reactions from local residents, who accused him of attempting to disturb the long-standing communal harmony of the region.

In response to the controversy, residents of Jengonikotia convened a press conference on Friday afternoon to express their opposition. Speaking at the event, Ikramuddin Ahmed, Secretary of the Waktia Mosque Management Committee, stated that Tamuli's comments were provocative and had the potential to spread communal tension in an otherwise peaceful and harmonious society.

He alleged that such statements could create a fratricidal situation and disrupt the unity that has existed in Sivasagar for generations. Ahmed further clarified that Yunus Tamuli did not represent the people of greater Jengonikotia and was not associated with any religious or youth organization in the area.

"Jengonikotia has always upheld peace, coordination, and brotherhood among different communities. We have lived together as integral members of the greater Assamese society and will continue to do so," Ahmed said. He added that no individual would be allowed to disturb the region's communal harmony or create unrest.

The speakers reaffirmed their faith in the Indian Constitution and stressed that no patriotic citizen would support divisive forces. They reaffirmed their resolve to uphold peace and communal harmony above all other considerations, while strictly adhering to the rule of law.

Members present at the press conference included Zahid Ulla, President of the Jengonikotia Jumma Mosque Management Committee, Khurshed Ali, Secretary, Mridul Ali, President of Greater Jengonikotia Youth Society, Mukibuddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary, and representatives of the Jengonikotia Kabristan Committee and socio-cultural organization 'Shipa,' among others.

