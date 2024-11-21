Residents Of Salakati Protest Against NTPC Thermal Plant Over Environmental Damage

KOKRAJHAR: Residents of Salakati, especially farmers around 15 nearby villages, have expressed concern about the environmental impact of the NTPC thermal power plant claiming the plant's operation is having a severe impact on local livelihoods and ecosystems.
The issue raised pertains to the severe fallout of chemical waste through pipelines. Local farmers reported heavy damage to their farmland which includes the mass death of fish in ponds and disease in livestock due to wastewater from plants. According to the villagers this contamination is destroying agricultural land that is vital to their survival as agriculture and livestock are the backbone of the region and the primary source of their economy.
One of the farmers said, “The situation is dire,” describing the widespread devastation and loss of income.
In response, the local residents organised a protest demanding immediate action from NTPC. They called for a halt to the chemical's release and took action to reduce environmental damage caused by the plant's operations. They too expressed concern about long-term health risks posed by pollution claiming to be a threat to public safety. The villagers have issued a stern warning to NTPC and threatened to shut down the discharge pipelines if no corrective actions are taken.
Affected communities demanded that NTPC take responsibility for the pollution and restore the environment to its original state. They are looking for immediate solutions to protect their health, environment and way of life.
