Residents of Upper Assam Demand Resumption of Stone Quarrying Amid Financial Crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A fresh crisis has emerged over the continued suspension of stone quarrying in parts of Upper Assam, nearly five months after the devastating floods that affected three districts of the region.

Residents of Bihubar, Nepali Khuti, Lakhimijan, Bamun Pukhuri, Tengahola, Kamal Chapori, and other areas under Nazira in Sivasagar district are still waiting for a proper investigation into the causes of the catastrophic floods and a permanent solution to the threats posed to their lives and livelihoods. However, with no significant progress visible even after nearly five months, a section of flood-affected business owners has plunged into severe financial distress.

Stone quarry operators and business owners from Bihubar and Lakhimijan have been staging protests, demanding that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma grant permission to resume stone quarrying in the two areas. Thousands of workers, drivers, and machine operators associated with the stone quarrying business have also joined the protest.

The protesters alleged that the suspension of stone quarrying has left them without any source of income for more than four months. They are struggling to repay bank loans and maintain their machinery and vehicles. Having depended on the stone business for their livelihoods for years, they have urged the government to allow only legally regulated and scientifically conducted quarrying after following all mandatory procedures and obtaining the necessary permissions.

The business owners said that the prolonged closure of their traditional source of livelihood, coupled with damage to machinery, vehicles, and other capital assets during the devastating floods, has pushed them into an unprecedented financial crisis. They believe that resuming legally permitted quarrying activities is essential for their economic survival.

Meanwhile, sections of the public have continued to raise concerns over extensive stone quarrying in Bihubar and large-scale hill excavation in neighbouring Nagaland for coal extraction, alleging that such activities may have contributed to the devastating floods.