Assam: CM Warns of DFO Suspension Over Alleged Illegal Stone Quarrying in Hojai

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over alleged illegal stone quarrying in Hojai district, warning that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) should be suspended if the allegations are found to be true.

“I have information that two or three illegal stone quarries are operating in Hojai,” Sarma said, questioning how the DFO could remain unaware of the alleged activities.

“If the Chief Minister knows about it, why does the DFO not know?” he asked.

The Chief Minister further stated that the DFO should be suspended immediately if the allegations were established, arguing that such quarrying operations could not take place without the officer’s knowledge.

“This work is not happening without the DFO knowing about it,” Sarma said.

His remarks signal the state government’s firm stance against alleged illegal mining and quarrying activities. Sarma’s comments also raise questions about the monitoring and enforcement responsibilities of forest officials in preventing unauthorised quarrying.

However, the allegations against the DFO have yet to be proven , and any disciplinary action would depend on the findings of the relevant department.