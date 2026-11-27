A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of illegal liquor trade continue to surface across several areas of Chaygaon under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), with residents pointing to additional establishments and alleged home-delivery networks operating in the locality.

According to fresh allegations, liquor is reportedly being sold from Vrindavan Hotel and Restaurant, situated near Canara Bank on Katahi Road at Chaygaon. Residents have also alleged that a youth is delivering liquor in a bag on a scooter in the Mathpara-Chandika area, raising concerns over the possible spread of door-to-door liquor distribution.

Locals have further alleged that liquor is being supplied from a wholesale stock point at Kukurmara market near Chaygaon to various retail shops in Bartari and other adjoining areas. The alleged supply network has raised questions about how liquor reaches establishments that are not authorised to sell alcoholic beverages.

The latest allegations have emerged despite an earlier detailed report published in The Sentinel on November 4 highlighting the alleged illegal liquor trade across Chaygaon and neighbouring areas. Following the report, the excise department reportedly carried out a few raids.

However, residents have alleged that these were merely token enforcement measures, as the alleged illegal liquor business continues to flourish in different locations even after the raids.

Meanwhile, the role of Chaygaon and Mirza excise inspectors has also come under the scanner, with residents questioning the effectiveness of monitoring, intelligence gathering, and regular enforcement in their respective jurisdictions.

Apart from Chaygaon, alleged illegal liquor sales are also reportedly continuing at several other locations across the wider Palasbari area, including Dolphin Dhaba, grocery shops at Bartari Chariali, a pan shop adjacent to the Royal Enfield showroom at Chaygaon, Asomi Hotel and Restaurant at Gobardhan, Palasbari Chowk, shops near Palasbari outpost, Parli, Hudumpur, and Mirza.