Assam: Illegal Liquor Trade Allegedly Spreads Across Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Alleged illegal liquor trade has reportedly spread across several areas of Chaygaon under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), with liquor being sold from grocery shops, pan shops, hotels, and roadside eateries despite the absence of licensed wine shops in the locality.

According to residents, liquor is allegedly being sold at several establishments, including Kukurmara Market, Dolphin Dhaba, grocery shops at Bartari Chariali, a pan shop adjacent to the Royal Enfield showroom at Chaygaon, Asomi Hotel and Restaurant at Gobardhan, besides several grocery and pan shops in neighbouring villages.

What has particularly raised concern is that some of these establishments are reportedly operating in proximity to the Kukurmara police outpost. Residents have questioned how such alleged activities can continue without effective intervention from the police and Excise Department.

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