Residents Renew Opposition to Proposed Cement Factory in Chaygaon, RHAC Chief Backs Their Stand 

Strong opposition to a proposed cement factory in the Govardhan area near Chaygaon in Kamrup district has resurfaced, with local residents voicing fresh concerns about environmental pollution and public health risks at a public programme held over the weekend.
The issue was raised on Sunday during the inauguration of a newly constructed building funded by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at the Govardhan Durga Puja Temple in Chaygaon. The event was attended by RHAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha as chief guest, along with Bamunigaon constituency council member Ajit Rabha, Executive Member Aditya Rabha, and other local dignitaries.
Local residents told the gathering that they have been opposing the cement plant project for nearly two years, fearing that establishing such a facility in a densely populated area would lead to severe air and environmental pollution, trigger health problems among residents, and cause long-term ecological damage to the region.
They reiterated their firm stand against the project and warned that they would intensify their agitation if authorities attempted to push ahead with the proposal in its current location. Residents demanded that the government respect community sentiment and shift the project to a more suitable, less-populated site.
Responding to the concerns raised at the meeting, CEM Tankeswar Rabha assured the gathering of his support for the community's position.
He said that while people had no objection to pollution-free industries, a cement plant had no place in a densely populated locality. Rabha described the residents' concerns as genuine and expressed hope that the issue could be resolved within the next six months.
He also called on the Assam government to consider relocating such industries to areas with lower population density, framing it as both a public health and environmental responsibility.