Residents Renew Opposition to Proposed Cement Factory in Chaygaon, RHAC Chief Backs Their Stand 

Strong opposition to a proposed cement factory in the Govardhan area near Chaygaon in Kamrup district has resurfaced, with local residents voicing fresh concerns about environmental pollution and public health risks at a public programme held over the weekend.

The issue was raised on Sunday during the inauguration of a newly constructed building funded by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at the Govardhan Durga Puja Temple in Chaygaon. The event was attended by RHAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha as chief guest, along with Bamunigaon constituency council member Ajit Rabha, Executive Member Aditya Rabha, and other local dignitaries.

