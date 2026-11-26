Gangasagar Singh, a resident of Golghatia Basti in Hojai and a retired policeman with nearly 35 years of service, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning around 11:30 am, following a prolonged illness. He was 70. Known for his composure during crises, dedication to duty, and willingness to assist residents in need, Singh was widely respected for his community service and public support.

Several dignitaries visited his residence to pay their last respects and remember his contributions. His last rites were performed at Santiban Crematorium in Hojai, where his son, Bikram Singh, lit the funeral pyre. He leaves behind grieving family members, well-wishers, and community members.