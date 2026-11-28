OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In view of safety concerns over two weak bridges along the Haflong-Tinali-Dehangi road, the Public Works Department (Roads & National Highways), Haflong Division, has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles weighing more than 10 tonnes with immediate effect. According to a road diversion notice issued by the Executive Engineer, PWR&NH Department, Haflong Division, on November 27, Bridge No. 24/1 and Bridge No. 26/1 at Thaijuwari have been identified as weak structures and are considered unsafe for vehicles exceeding the prescribed load limit.

The department has prohibited vehicles with a load capacity exceeding 10 tonnes from crossing these bridges until further orders.