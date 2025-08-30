Restrictions on picnics in Tamulpur amid road accidents, elephant conflicts

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Tamulpur District Administration has imposed restrictions on picnickers at Bogamati and other picnic spots in the district in view of rising road accidents and increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict during the picnic season on Friday. An order issued by Tamulpur District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty stated that instances of rash and negligent driving by picnic parties had resulted in accidents, public resentment, and even loss of lives. “Moreover, most picnic spots in Tamulpur district fall within sensitive elephant corridors, particularly in the northern belt, where herds frequently roam. This has led to a rise in human-elephant conflicts causing casualties and damage to property,” the order read.

The District Magistrate imposed restrictions exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and directed that no picnic party would be allowed to enter picnic spots before 9 AM, and all groups must vacate the sites by 4 pm. The use of plastic and sound systems at picnic spots has also been strictly prohibited. The restrictions will apply to Bogamati picnic spot under Kumarikata forest range, and to picnic sites falling under Tamulpur and Goreswar revenue circles and police station areas.

