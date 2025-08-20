Four auxiliary polling stations set up in Tamulpur ahead of BTC elections

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Ahead of the upcoming BTC elections, political and social organizations of BTR along with the district administrations have intensified preparations. Tamulpur District Commissioner and District Election Officer Pankaj Chakravarty announced the setting up of four auxiliary polling stations in the district on Monday. Apart from the 29-Suklai Serfang (ST) constituency, one auxiliary polling station has been set up in each of these constituencies? 26-Darrangajuli (ST), 27-Nagriguli (Non-ST), 28-Goibari (ST), and 30-Goreshwar (ST).

With this addition, the total number of polling stations in Tamulpur District has increased from 391 to 395. As per the rule, if the number of voters in a polling station exceeds 1,250, an auxiliary polling station must be set up. Although the voter numbers remain the same, four auxiliary polling stations have been established in Tamulpur district under this provision.

Accordingly, across the five constituencies of the district, there are 1,72,874 female voters, 1,72,895 male voters, and one transgender voter, making a total of 3,45,770 voters in the district of Tamulpur.

