Assam: Retired Forest Official Mahesh Nath Releases Five Books on Forest Issues in Nagaon

NAGAON: As many as five books on forest related issues penned by Mahesh Nath, a grassroot retired forest official of Nagaon Borbheti area were ceremonially released at a prestigious function organized at Nagaon press club on Tuesday. All the books have been published by Krantikal Prakashan, Nagaon a leading publishing house of the district.

Dharanidhar Bodo, a retired senior forest official of the state government, Dr. Abhijit Rabha, another retired senior forest official, local MLA Rupak Sarma attended the programme as the chief guests and along with other dignitaries present in the function, altogether released those five books. The author Mahesh Nath have already penned a dozen of books on his personal experience in nature as well as wildlife of the state and also half dozen of books are getting ready to be published soon. The books which were released titled as Boronia Aronya, Gahan Bonor Malita, Bishyurita Bon, Aronyar Dinlipi and Loralir Sunseria Kotha respectively.

The programme was mentored by scribe Sailen Saikia. Noted Assamese story teller Sibananda Kakoti, academicians and nature activist Dr. Kulen Chandra Das, human rights activist Lachit Bordoloi, women leader Mamoni Bora, proprietor of Krantikal Prakashan, Nagaon Kailash Rajkhuwa and retired administrative officer cum noted author Chandra Mohan Kakoti were also present in the prestigious function.

