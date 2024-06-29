Janak Jhankar Narzary Mourns Passing of Folklorist Dr. Biredranath Dutta

KOKRAJHAR: Sculptor and Art Historian and former Professor of the department of Art History, Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal, Janak Jhankar Narzary who is also the member and Indian agent of Association of International Monumental Sculpture Event, (AIESM), Italy on Thursday expressed his deep shock over the sad demise of Dr. Biredranath Dutta, Folklorist, singer and educationist who passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Guwahati.

Narzary said he was the principal of three colleges and Professor of the department of Folklore, Guwahati University. “I was fortunate to receive two awards from his hands, the National Achievers Award of KC Das Commerce Colleges Trust, 2012 and Pranab Barua award in Guwahati in 2012 and 2012 respectively. I knew him since my early days, after his award of Ph D degree on Folklore the Bitharai Afat, a Boro students Literary and Cultural Club felicitated him at Rangjashali auditorium, Kokrajhar when I was the secretary of the Afad,” he said adding that Prof. Dutta studied his Post Graduate in Visva Bharari University, Santiniketan and he met him at Santiniketan when he came to Santiniketan for a seminar. He also said he was friendly and cordial to his friends and associates.

