Retiring Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Accorded Farewell at Balipara VCDC Bhavan

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Two retiring Anganwadi helpers and one worker under the Kalaigaon Child Development Project Office in Udalguri, Aruna Das Sarma, Panchami Saharia, and Renu Boro, were given a farewell on Monday in the premises of the Balipara VCDC office.

They were felicitated with gamosas, xorais, citations, and mango trees. On the occasion, an open meeting was organised with the workers and helpers of the Kalaigaon Child Development Project Office, along with the guardians of this area.

This meeting was presided over by Harakanta Das, Chairman of Balipara VCDC.

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