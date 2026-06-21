Prohibitory orders imposed around NEET-UG 2026 exam centre in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 scheduled on June 21, the Udalguri district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions in and around the examination centre at Udalguri College. In an official order issued by District Magistrate Jay Vikas, the administration expressed concern over the possibility of disturbances, unlawful interference, and the use of unfair means during the examination. As per the directive, unauthorised persons will not be allowed to enter or gather within a 100-metre radius of the examination centre. The administration has also strictly prohibited examinees from carrying mobile phones, electronic gadgets, or any suspicious objects into the examination hall.

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