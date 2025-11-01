District Development Committee reviews progress of ongoing projects in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, additional district commissioners, assistant commissioners, and the designated heads of departments of the district.

At the outset, the District Commissioner emphasized the need to expedite all pending projects across stakeholder departments. He urged officials to work in a mission mode to ensure the timely completion of schemes and infrastructure projects. The Agriculture Department presented updates on the progress of the farmer registration and targets achieved to date under the digital crop survey.

The meeting also discussed key issues pertaining to the Health Department. The District Commissioner directed the department to ensure regular attendance of doctors across government health centres in the district and to strengthen awareness on mental health, particularly at the grassroots level and among students. He further laid special emphasis on the timely completion of major infrastructure projects under the PWD (Building) Department, especially the District Library Auditorium. The District Commissioner also took cognizance of long-pending projects and instructed the concerned stakeholders to convene meetings and take appropriate steps for their early completion.

