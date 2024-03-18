Rhino corpse recovered at Gai Tapu Chapori in Biswanath, Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A rhino corpse was recovered at Gai Tapu Chapori under the Eastern Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning. The male adult rhino met its natural death around four days ago somewhere in the park, as suspected by the forest department. The corpse was washed away by the water of the Brahmaputra to the area where it was recovered. However, the horn and nails of the dead rhino were collected intact by the forest personnel of the Biswanath Wildlife Division. The post-mortem was also successfully carried out, the divisional forest officer said.

