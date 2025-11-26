‘Rhino Goes to School’ ignites conservation spirit among students living near Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: Leading biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, with support from the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), UK organised two impactful editions of the "Rhino Goes to School" programme, aimed at nurturing awareness and responsibility for wildlife conservation among young learners.

The programmes were conducted at Dukhutimukh Higher Secondary School and Amguri ME School in collaboration with the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority.

At Dukhutimukh Higher Secondary School, students participated enthusiastically in an insightful session on Greater one-horned rhinoceros conservation and local biodiversity led by Arif Hussain, Senior Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak.

Hussain, serving as the resource person shared valuable insights into wildlife conservation practices.

The session was followed by an open wildlife-themed quiz that encouraged students to deepen their

understanding of biodiversity and conservation challenges.

The programme was graced by the presence of School Principal Sashi Gogoi, along with Aaranyak members Ivan Loying and Akash Morang. With the active participation of nearly 250 students, the event proved inspiring and educational, helping nurture the next generation of conservation stewards.

Similarly, at Amguri ME School in Burhapahar, Aaranyak and the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger

Reserve Authority jointly conducted another edition of the programme. The event featured a presentation on local biodiversity and rhinos, an open quiz and an environmental game that witnessed enthusiastic involvement from around 90 students, stated a press release.

Also Read: Kaziranga Students Learn Wildlife Conservation Through 'Rhino Goes to School' Initiative