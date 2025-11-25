Kaziranga Students Learn Wildlife Conservation Through 'Rhino Goes to School' Initiative

Guwahati: Aaranyak, in collaboration with the UK-based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), recently conducted the “Rhino Goes to School” initiative aimed at educating students living near Kaziranga National Park about wildlife conservation and biodiversity. The programme was held at two schools situated on the park’s periphery: Dukhutimukh Higher Secondary School and Amguri ME School in Burhapahar.

At Dukhutimukh Higher Secondary, nearly 250 students attended an engaging session focusing on the Greater one-horned rhino and the importance of preserving local ecosystems. Led by Arif Hussain of Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division, the event combined informative talks with a wildlife-themed quiz that encouraged active student participation. The school’s principal, alongside Aaranyak team members, helped facilitate the event, strengthening the link between education and environmental stewardship.

A parallel session at Amguri ME School in Burhapahar involved about 90 students and featured interactive presentations on biodiversity, quizzes, and environmental games. The event mobilised expertise from local forest officials and community representatives who shared their insights on biodiversity conservation challenges faced in the Kaziranga region.

This outreach programme intends to foster a conservation mindset among young learners residing in areas adjacent to Kaziranga National Park, encouraging them to become future custodians of Assam’s rich wildlife heritage. Such educational efforts are crucial in building community support for conservation initiatives and ensuring the long-term protection of endangered species like the one-horned rhino.