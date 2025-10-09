Rhino poacher killed in encounter at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR)

CORRESPONDENTS

MANGALDAI/ORANG: On the midnight of October 7, a day after the reopening of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR), a notorious rhino poacher, Khalilur Rahman (41), was killed in an encounter with park staff. Around 12:30 am, vigilant Park personnel near the Rahmanpur anti-poaching camp detected unusual movement and a light source. When the poachers refused to identify themselves and rather opened fire, the staff retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Heavy rainfall and darkness hampered visibility, allowing other poachers to escape under the cover of rain and dense forest.

During a search operation at 8:30 am, Park staff recovered an unidentified body, later identified as Khalilur Rahman from Bhabapur village, adjacent to the Park. Found with the body were a backpack containing six live .303 rifle rounds, an axe, a specially designed silencer, and dry food supplies. Rahman had been arrested on May 29 the previous year with a .303 rifle and ammunition but was released on bail. His elder brother, Hussain Ali, was also arrested on May 24 the prior year.

Notably, the dedicated efforts of ONPTR’s staff have maintained a zero-poaching record in the park since 2018.

