Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve reopened for visitors after seasonal closure

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) was reopened for tourists and visitors on October 6. Dr Vinay Gupta, PCCF (Wildlife) of the State Forest department, in presence of Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai wildlife division, the Field Director of the Park, Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika, other staff of the park, students, and local people opened the park in a ceremonial function organized at the main entrance of the Park.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Gupta lamented that despite being rich in wildlife and biodiversity and considered as ‘Mini Kaziranga’ the number of footfalls of tourists and visitors was less at the park. He also underlined the efforts made by the forest department for development of ecotourism of the park.

The park authority in collaboration with Aranyak and WWF India organized a quiz and an on-the-spot drawing competition among the students of the fringe areas. Synchronizing with the National Wildlife Week celebration, the park authority honoured veterinary officers namely Dr Amar Jyoti Boro of Dhekiajuli and Dr Mafiuddin Ahmed of Kharupetia, and Sub-Inspector Pranita Borgohain, In-Charge of Borsola outpost under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district, for their immense contributions towards conservation of the park. Journalist Mayukh Goswami, Dr Amar Jyoti Boro, wildlife photographer of repute Nejib Ahmed, and Sonit Das of WWF India also addressed the function anchored by former honorary Wildlife Warden Bhargab Kumar Das.

The ONPTR is rich in flora and fauna with 125 one-horned rhinos, 26 Royal Bengal Tigers, wild water buffaloes, Asian elephants, deer, pigmy hogs, birds, reptiles, etc.

