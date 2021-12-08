Rich tribute paid to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed in State

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Paying rich tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas was observed in Lakhimpur district on Monday under the auspices of the district administration and other organizations. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, passed away on December 6, 1956, and the day is observed as Mahaparinirvana Diwas to pay tribute to him. This year, the day marked the 65th death anniversary of the social reformer, economist, thinker, politician and the first Law Minister of Independent India.

The Lakhimpur district administration observed the event by organizing a Shradhanjali programme at the Dr BR Ambedkar park located in North Lakhimpur town. The programme was inaugurated by ADC Sanjib Doloi by lighting an earthen lamp and by paying floral tribute to the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Then he delivered a speech highlighting the life and works of the noble personality who worked relentlessly to establish social justice by combating untouchability and inequality.

Attending the programme, the officers and employees of almost all the departments in the district paid profound homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar by paying floral tribute.

On the other hand, Panigaon Branch unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) observed the Mahaparinirvana Diwas at Tiyakiya Rangamancha under Pachim Telahi. On this occasion, a meeting was organized under the management of Anurag Borah, the Panigaon unit ABVP joint secretary. Subject teacher of ADK Higher Secondary School, Sanjib Borah delivered a speech on Ambedkar's contributions to the nation.

Lakhimpur district unit ABVP Sanyojak Gourangajit Dutta explained the aims and objectives of the ABVP. Lakhimpur city unit ABVP secretary Karib Gogoi, Panigaon unit secretary Dulu Saikia, joint secretary Anamika Gogoi also attended the programme.

Various competitions like quiz, extempore speech, patriotic songs among the students were organized on this occasion.

SILCHAR: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, the 65th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Father of the Constitution of India, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' in Cachar with due solemnity.

On this occasion a programme was organized by the Cachar district administration in collaboration with Asom Anusuchit Jati Parishad, Silchar at the Ambedkar Bhavan here in Silchar on Monday.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty graced the occasion as the chief guest in presence of Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli. The dignitaries were felicitated with traditional 'uttorio'.

Speaking on the event Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty emphasized studying the life of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar in the cause of social justice and rights.

MLA Chakrabarti said that Babasaheb was a symbol of social justice and he promised that he would work for the construction and development of the Ambedkar building in Silchar if a master plan was prepared for its reconstruction and for the development of the building, which is being used as a hostel for students for the Scheduled Caste community.

On the occasion, MLA Chakraborty also donated Rs 50,000 to the management authority of Asom Anusuchit Jati Parishad, Silchar for the development of the office building.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli said, "We are observing the Parinirvana of the Constitution maker as it has left an impression of achievement."

"I appeal to the present generation of students to overcome the adversity in the same way that Babasaheb wanted to take the country to the pinnacle of development by establishing social justice in spite of various adversities," DC Jalli said.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of Silchar MP Pulak Das said that Rs 5 lakh which was sanctioned by MP Dr Rajdeep Roy for the development of the building from the Parliamentary Area Development Fund is at the stage of administrative approval.

