Rising Fuel Prices Hit Students and Daily Commuters Hard in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Fuel prices have surged yet again this week, marking the third increase in seven days and leaving residents across the city struggling to cope with rapidly rising transportation costs.

The repeated hikes have affected all sections of the community, from daily-wage workers to office-goers and students. Commuters report higher daily expenses and reduced mobility as they cut back on non-essential travel. Public transport fares have also begun to climb, compounding the strain on household budgets.

Students are among those particularly impacted. Many who rely on two-wheelers to reach colleges and coaching centres now find it difficult to afford regular travel. In a worrying development, several students who were awarded free scooters for academic achievement say they are unable to use the vehicles because rising fuel costs have made daily commuting unaffordable. "I got the scooter for topping my class, but now I can't afford petrol," said one student, requesting anonymity. "I have to skip extra classes and limit study-group meet-ups because of transport costs."

Local residents describe a ripple effect across education and employment. Parents on tight budgets worry that reduced attendance could affect students' academic performance, while working students fear losing part-time jobs if they cannot commute reliably.

Community leaders and residents have urged state and local authorities to consider measures to ease the burden, such as subsidized transport for students, temporary relief in fuel taxes, or increased frequency of affordable public transport services. "People are reeling from successive price shocks," said a neighbourhood representative. "We need urgent intervention to prevent long-term hardship."

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