Rising incidents of cattle theft worry Jamugurihat residents

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In yet another case of cattle theft in Jamugurihat, two pregnant cows belonging to Tarabir Sutar, a resident of Charpukhuri, Rangachakuwa, were stolen from his cowshed on Saturday night. The family discovered the theft only on Sunday morning and promptly informed Jamuguri police through the VDP secretary. Incidents of cattle theft have been steadily increasing in the northern part of Jamugurihat, with areas such as Balijuri, Gutibari, Khakan Basti, and Azarguri frequently reporting similar cases. Local residents have expressed growing concern over the rising trend and urged authorities to take stricter measures to curb such crimes.

