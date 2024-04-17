Rituraj Sarma of Dhubri succeeds 462nd position in Indian Civil Service Exam

DHUBRI: Rituraj Sharma of Dhubri has secured 462nd position in the Indian Civil Services Examination. Rituraj Sharma is the only son of late Bhupen Sarma and Janita Sarma.

Rituraj’s father died when he was in fifth grade. His father dreamt of making him an IAS officer.

His mother worked hard to educate Rituraj. Rituraj passed his high school examination from Happy Convent School, Dhubri and his higher secondary examination from Don Bosco, Guwahati.

He later enrolled in Bhakat Singh College, Delhi in 2022 and graduated with a major in Political Science.

Rituraj stayed in Delhi and prepared for the Indian Civil Services Examination. He said he studied whenever he got it without any schedule.

Describing it as a very difficult examination, Rituraj said his only intention is to sit for the Indian Civil Services examination with full preparation. Rituraj had not taken any coaching to sit for the Indian Civil Services Examination.

Rituraj played cricket for Dhubri district. Rituraj loves to write poetry and acts well in drama. Rituraj’s success has created a cheerful atmosphere throughout Dhubri district.

