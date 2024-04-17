Four dead in road mishap in Dhubri district of Assam

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Four persons, including a girl, died on the spot in a tragic road mishap when the car they were travelling lost control and hit a giant tree by NH 17 at Batertal, Gauripur in the Dhubri district on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Sahil Ahmed, 21, Shahid Khandkar, 22, Nur Amin, 21 of Dhubri and Banshree Shil of Gauripur. They were traveling in a car (AS01/BP 1557) heading towards Dhubri from Bongaigaon.

