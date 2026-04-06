Rival Candidates Trade Attack Claims in Demow Constituency Ahead of Polls

A clash of competing narratives has emerged from the 95 No. Demow constituency, where both the Congress-led alliance and the NDA candidate have accused each other's supporters of initiating violence on Friday night — with each side holding a separate press conference to press their case.
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Congress-led alliance candidate Ajoy Kumar Gogoi alleged that he and his campaign team were attacked by BJP workers at Bokota Saralpathar while returning from a campaign event on Friday night.
At a press meet held at the Demow Press Club on Saturday, Gogoi claimed that five Bolero vehicles surrounded the opposition team and attempted to assault them on their way home.
He further alleged that NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain's supporters have been physically assaulting Congress workers over the past several days. He cited the case of Sapun Gogoi, General Secretary of the Sivasagar District Congress, who was allegedly attacked by miscreants two days prior to the Friday incident.
NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain pushed back at his own press conference, alleging that it was Congress workers who attacked BJP supporters and damaged their vehicle.
Borgohain questioned the credibility of the Congress version, pointing out that if the opposition team had indeed been attacked, their vehicles would also show signs of damage.
A team from Nemuguri Police reached the site following the incident and recovered a Bolero vehicle from the scene, from which BJP flags were found.
No official statement on arrests or charges had been issued at the time of reporting.