Rival Candidates Trade Attack Claims in Demow Constituency Ahead of Polls

Congress-led alliance candidate Ajoy Kumar Gogoi alleged that he and his campaign team were attacked by BJP workers at Bokota Saralpathar while returning from a campaign event on Friday night.

At a press meet held at the Demow Press Club on Saturday, Gogoi claimed that five Bolero vehicles surrounded the opposition team and attempted to assault them on their way home.

He further alleged that NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain's supporters have been physically assaulting Congress workers over the past several days. He cited the case of Sapun Gogoi, General Secretary of the Sivasagar District Congress, who was allegedly attacked by miscreants two days prior to the Friday incident.